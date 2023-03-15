Wisconsin DNR calls for frog, toad survey volunteers to monitor population data

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) needs the public’s help documenting frog and toad breeding calls.

DNR officials are asking naturegoers to participate in the Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey this upcoming spring and summer. Since 1984, the survey has addressed declining frog populations by recruiting citizen scientists to assist DNR biologists in identifying trends of the state’s 12 frog and toad species.

“Our volunteers are the beating heart of frog monitoring and conservation in Wisconsin,” DNR Conservation Biologist Andrew Badje said. “They are why this survey is the longest-running citizen science frog calling survey in North America.

Citizen surveyors can choose three surveys to participate in:

Traditional Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey- Volunteers can drive along DNR-specified routes for three nights, once in early spring, late spring and early summer. Volunteers can drive along DNR-specified routes for three nights, once in early spring, late spring and early summer.

Mink Frog Survey- Volunteers in northern Wisconsin can listen for mink frog breeding habitats in June and July. Volunteers in northern Wisconsin can listen for mink frog breeding habitats in June and July.

Phenology Survey- Participants can choose one wetland to monitor and record when frogs and toads start calling in the spring. Participants can choose one wetland to monitor and record when frogs and toads start calling in the spring.

Volunteers should contact their survey team of interest for more information.

According to DNR officials, volunteers have spent more than 10,500 nights surveying 103,400 sites since 1984.

