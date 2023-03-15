Wisconsin State Patrol: Trooper hit by vehicle in Dunn County

Wisconsin State Patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol(Max Cotton)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A video shared via the Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook Page shows a car lose control in snowy conditions and slam into another vehicle on I-94 in Dunn County.

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was hit and significantly injured, according to the social post via the Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook Page.

The social post says in part quote, “...the trooper was speaking with a driver who had stopped on the shoulder of the interstate after a crash on March 9. After the other car hit the vehicle and then the trooper, he was still able to call for help. We are thankful for the emergency crews who responded to get him to the hospital safely.”

The social post says the trooper survived, however, this serves as a reminder to move over or slow down in winter weather conditions.

