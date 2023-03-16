4k program coming to Chippewa Falls next school year

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A new preschool program is coming to the Chippewa Valley next school year.

McDonell Area Catholic Schools is restructuring its Early Childhood Learning Center. The Little Macks 3 and 4k program will provide faith-based education for children as young as 3-years-old.

The programs will be held at Saint Charles in Chippewa Falls and will be offered five days a week. Each program will have 36 students, broken up into two sessions, one in the morning, and one in the afternoon.

A wrap-around care program is also being provided for families needing all-day care.

“There aren’t a lot of private preschool programs and faith based preschool programs in the Chippewa Valley. I’m only aware of maybe one or two others that have much more limited hours and scope, you know, which works for some families, not for all. So we want to offer something a little more robust that would also bring our faith-based approach to families looking for that,” Molly Bushman, McDonell Area Catholic Schools President, said.

A limited number of slots are still available. For additional program information, or to enroll, visit the McDonell Area Catholic Schools website HERE.

