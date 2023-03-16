Alma Center Fire Department responds to structure fire Thursday

ALMA CENTER, Wis. (WEAU) - The Alma Center Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire Thursday.

According to a social post via the Alma Center Fire Department Facebook Page, at about 4:00 a.m. Alma Center Fire Department was called to a report of a structure fire on Walker’s Road in the Town of Mentor.

The social post says first arriving unit found the structure to be fully involved and began attacking the fire. Units were on scene for about four hours and are now all clear.

Assisting the Alma Center Fire Department with the fire were AC 1st Responders, BRF EMS, Clark County Sherriff’s Department, Fairchild Fire, Hixton Fire and Merrillan Fire.

