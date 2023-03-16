Alma Center Fire Department responds to structure fire Thursday

Alma Center structure fire
Alma Center structure fire(COURTESY: ALMA CENTER FIRE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALMA CENTER, Wis. (WEAU) - The Alma Center Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire Thursday.

According to a social post via the Alma Center Fire Department Facebook Page, at about 4:00 a.m. Alma Center Fire Department was called to a report of a structure fire on Walker’s Road in the Town of Mentor.

The social post says first arriving unit found the structure to be fully involved and began attacking the fire. Units were on scene for about four hours and are now all clear.

Assisting the Alma Center Fire Department with the fire were AC 1st Responders, BRF EMS, Clark County Sherriff’s Department, Fairchild Fire, Hixton Fire and Merrillan Fire.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Co. death investigation leads to six arrests
Jackson County death investigation leads to six arrests
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts with Green Bay Packers wide receiver...
Aaron Rodgers: “My intention is to play for the New York Jets,” awaits Packers move
Wisconsin State Patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol: Trooper hit by vehicle in Dunn County
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Football fans react to Aaron Rodgers news
"She is PepsiCo" program
Eau Claire employee named winner of ‘She is PepsiCo’ program

Latest News

Wisconsin Cheese Meets March Madness
Wisconsin Cheese Meets March Madness (3/16/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (3/16/23)
FARM BILL
This year’s Farm Bill renewal comes at a critical time for farmers
Republican Wisconsin state Sen. Van Wanggaard, who chairs the Wisconsin Senate Judiciary...
Wisconsin lawmakers clash over cash bail proposals