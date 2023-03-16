BARB SMITH

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Barb Smith is a very caring and dedicated assistant manager at a Brotoloc North group home. Barb strives to make everyone’s lives a little bit better each day. She enjoys getting to know each client’s individual needs and encourages them to do their best. One day, while supporting a client, Barb was on the phone with a particularly rude appointment coordinator. Instead of saying something equally as rude when she ended the phone call, she commented, “I bet she’ll never receive a Sunshine Award.” It was at that moment that I knew Barb was definitely deserving of the Sunshine Award. You are very, very appreciated Barb.

Kristi Smieja

