EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Barb Smith is a very caring and dedicated assistant manager at a Brotoloc North group home. Barb strives to make everyone’s lives a little bit better each day. She enjoys getting to know each client’s individual needs and encourages them to do their best. One day, while supporting a client, Barb was on the phone with a particularly rude appointment coordinator. Instead of saying something equally as rude when she ended the phone call, she commented, “I bet she’ll never receive a Sunshine Award.” It was at that moment that I knew Barb was definitely deserving of the Sunshine Award. You are very, very appreciated Barb.

Kristi Smieja

