BURTON & HEIDE ZIELKE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Burton and Heide Zielke for the Sunshine Award. Burton and his wife Heide are my mom’s next-door neighbors. My dad is handicapped and unable to help my mom with any of the outdoor work that needs to be done. Burton is always there to lend a helping hand. After the last huge snowstorm, after taking care of all his own work, he took care of all my mom’s snow too. He even went the extra mile and took his snowblower underneath my mom’s clothesline because he knows she hangs out all of her laundry, yes, even in the winter. With my brother and I living too far away to help our parents we are thankful for good people like Burton and Heide.

Heidi Hulwi

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.