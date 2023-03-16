EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Women’s Giving Circle, a fund of the Eau Claire Community Foundation, is holding its 2023 educational event on Childcare Challenges in the Chippewa Valley.

The free event is open to the public and will be held Monday, March 27 from 5-7 p.m. at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire.

It is a hybrid event if you would like to zoom in.

To register, you can visit the website.

