Childcare Challenges in the Chippewa Valley

Childcare challenges
Childcare challenges(WGEM)
By Judy Clark
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Women’s Giving Circle, a fund of the Eau Claire Community Foundation, is holding its 2023 educational event on Childcare Challenges in the Chippewa Valley.

The free event is open to the public and will be held Monday, March 27 from 5-7 p.m. at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire.

It is a hybrid event if you would like to zoom in.

To register, you can visit the website.

Eau Claire Community Foundation

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Co. death investigation leads to six arrests
Jackson County death investigation leads to six arrests
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts with Green Bay Packers wide receiver...
Aaron Rodgers: “My intention is to play for the New York Jets,” awaits Packers move
Wisconsin State Patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol: Trooper hit by vehicle in Dunn County
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Football fans react to Aaron Rodgers news
"She is PepsiCo" program
Eau Claire employee named winner of ‘She is PepsiCo’ program

Latest News

EAU CLAIRE HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT
GEORGE KURTH
BARB SMITH
Alice in Dairyland
March Madness and Wisconsin Cheese
CHIPPEWA FALLS AMBULANCE AND FIRE DEPARTMENT