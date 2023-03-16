EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Chippewa Falls Ambulance and Fire Department for a Sunshine Award because they are so wonderful. They were at the rescue for a man with a broken femur last Wednesday. They were quick to respond in getting to the site of the accident. This was the best professional service I have ever seen. Thank you again, Chippewa Falls Ambulance and Fire.

Melodee Fox

