CHIPPEWA FALLS AMBULANCE AND FIRE DEPARTMENT

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 16, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Chippewa Falls Ambulance and Fire Department for a Sunshine Award because they are so wonderful. They were at the rescue for a man with a broken femur last Wednesday. They were quick to respond in getting to the site of the accident. This was the best professional service I have ever seen. Thank you again, Chippewa Falls Ambulance and Fire.

Melodee Fox

