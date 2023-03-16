CINDY SCHULZ

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Cindy Schulz for the Sunshine Award. She manages a four hundred cow dairy operation with her husband and two sons all while keeping up with housework and feeding the crew daily. She also manages to spend time with each of her grandchildren by having them stay for overnights, making forts, cookies and everything in-between in addition to attending most of their extra-curricular activities. Recently she’s been on triple duty with all three of the men on the farm requiring surgeries in the last two months. Schultz Farms couldn’t be run without her. Thanks for all you do mom!

Dan Schulz

