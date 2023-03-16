EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

As an Eau Claire County resident, I feel the plow truck drivers deserve a huge thank you for taking such good care of the roads during this large snowstorm. People are too quick to complain, but they deserve a big thank you for the job they do and the hours they put in. Please give the Eau Claire Highway Department the Sunshine Award.

An Eau Claire County Resident

