EAU CLAIRE HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

As an Eau Claire County resident, I feel the plow truck drivers deserve a huge thank you for taking such good care of the roads during this large snowstorm. People are too quick to complain, but they deserve a big thank you for the job they do and the hours they put in. Please give the Eau Claire Highway Department the Sunshine Award.

An Eau Claire County Resident

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Co. death investigation leads to six arrests
Jackson County death investigation leads to six arrests
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts with Green Bay Packers wide receiver...
Aaron Rodgers: “My intention is to play for the New York Jets,” awaits Packers move
Wisconsin State Patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol: Trooper hit by vehicle in Dunn County
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Football fans react to Aaron Rodgers news
"She is PepsiCo" program
Eau Claire employee named winner of ‘She is PepsiCo’ program

Latest News

GEORGE KURTH
BARB SMITH
Alice in Dairyland
March Madness and Wisconsin Cheese
CHIPPEWA FALLS AMBULANCE AND FIRE DEPARTMENT