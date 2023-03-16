Evers seeking applicants for Price County District Attorney

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers is announcing that he is seeking applicants for the next Price County District Attorney.

According to a media release from Gov. Evers, the appointment will fill a vacancy being created by District Attorney Karl J. Kelz’s resignation, effective April 7, 2023. The new district attorney will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends Jan. 2025.

The media release from Gov. Evers says to apply, email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on April 5, 2023. The application is available on the “Apply to Serve” page of Gov. Evers’ website HERE.

For questions about the appointment process, you are asked to contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.

The full media release from Gov. Evers is available HERE.

