Evers seeking applicants for Price County District Attorney

Governor Tony Evers in Eau Claire
Governor Tony Evers in Eau Claire(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers is announcing that he is seeking applicants for the next Price County District Attorney.

According to a media release from Gov. Evers, the appointment will fill a vacancy being created by District Attorney Karl J. Kelz’s resignation, effective April 7, 2023. The new district attorney will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends Jan. 2025.

The media release from Gov. Evers says to apply, email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on April 5, 2023. The application is available on the “Apply to Serve” page of Gov. Evers’ website HERE.

For questions about the appointment process, you are asked to contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.

The full media release from Gov. Evers is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Co. death investigation leads to six arrests
Jackson County death investigation leads to six arrests
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts with Green Bay Packers wide receiver...
Aaron Rodgers: “My intention is to play for the New York Jets,” awaits Packers move
Wisconsin State Patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol: Trooper hit by vehicle in Dunn County
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Football fans react to Aaron Rodgers news
"She is PepsiCo" program
Eau Claire employee named winner of ‘She is PepsiCo’ program

Latest News

Wisconsin Republicans float bill to designate state rifle
FILE - An Uber sign is displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, Monday, Sept....
Uber Expands In-App Audio Recording Safety Feature to La Crosse-Eau Claire Area
TOMAH HOUSE FIRE
Tomah Fire Department responds to structure fire Wednesday, no one hurt
Douglas Wiseman
Sex offender to be released in Barron County