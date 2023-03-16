GEORGE KURTH

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

George Kurth is one of the hardest working and kindest men I have ever met. He is willing to go the extra mile and will help anyone that needs it. He is a jack of all trades and can fix almost anything that is broken. People call him in the middle of the night to come help with such things as a broken-down vehicle or water heater that has burst or whatever the issue is. Without fail he gets up and goes to help and he doesn’t expect anything in return. It brings the man joy to serve others. He has got a heart of gold. I can’t think of anybody who deserves the Sunshine Award more than George and I am very proud to call him my friend. Please give George the Sunshine Award.

Toni Cleasby

