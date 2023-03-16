March Madness and Wisconsin Cheese

Alice in Dairyland
By Judy Clark
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin’s 75th Alice in Dairyland, Taylor Schaefer, talks about the “Wisconsin Artisan Bracket” with March Madness in mind.

“Our state’s nearly 1,200 licensed cheesemakers produce over 600 varieties, types, and styles of cheese, which is nearly double the number of any other state. We win more awards than any other place in the world, and you might have a favorite cheese, but which variety would rise to the top if given the chance?”, Schaefer said.

You can vote for your favorite cheeses to advance on social media channels by searching for “Alice in Dairyland”

Alice in Dairyland

