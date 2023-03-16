New Auburn students get business school crash course

NEW AUBURN, Wis. (WEAU) - Middle and high school students in New Auburn got a crash course in business skills Thursday.

The “Road Map to Great Careers” event taught students of all grades valuable skills for finding a job after school. Junior high students learned networking and communication. Freshman and sophomore students practiced interview etiquette, and juniors and seniors practiced mock job interviews and resume writing.

The event has been happening since 2018, but this is the first year students also got to tour a job fair with more than 40 businesses.

New Auburn community members were also invited to the job fair Thursday with the hope of bringing more people to the fair in the future.

