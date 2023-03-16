Paxlovid not linked to COVID rebound, FDA says

The FDA says Paxlovid is not linked to Covid-19 rebound ahead of a meeting to consider the...
The FDA says Paxlovid is not linked to Covid-19 rebound ahead of a meeting to consider the drug's full approval.(CNN, Pfizer via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Advisers for the Food and Drug Administration are meeting Thursday to consider full approval for Pfizer’s Paxlovid.

The FDA gave the COVID-19 anti-viral emergency use authorization in 2021 for treating mild to moderate illness in high-risk adults.

Since then, more than 8 million people have received the drug.

Some users had reported a return of symptoms and a positive COVID-19 test after finishing the five-day course of Paxlovid.

However, clinical trial data has concluded that there is no clear association with a COVID-19 rebound.

Agency experts say Paxlovid is a safe and effective treatment.

The FDA is expected to complete its review for approval in May.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Co. death investigation leads to six arrests
Jackson County death investigation leads to six arrests
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts with Green Bay Packers wide receiver...
Aaron Rodgers: “My intention is to play for the New York Jets,” awaits Packers move
Wisconsin State Patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol: Trooper hit by vehicle in Dunn County
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Football fans react to Aaron Rodgers news
"She is PepsiCo" program
Eau Claire employee named winner of ‘She is PepsiCo’ program

Latest News

Four bars of nearly pure gold were found inside a shipment declared as clothing, CBP said.
Gold bars worth more than $67K seized at the border
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
UN-backed inquiry accuses Russia of war crimes in Ukraine
FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone
Heidi Matheny faces 15 to life when she is sentened for killing her 93-year-old grandmother...
Graphic: Ohio woman gets life in prison for drowning grandmother in sink