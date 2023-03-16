RACHEL BRANTNER

By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 16, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Rachel Brantner is hands down the most selfless person I can honestly say I have had the pleasure of knowing. She has been in healthcare taking care of people for over ten years and brings light to every patient she interacts with. When she was between 18 and 21, she moved back home to care for her mom who was sick with cancer and her dad who had early dementia. She took her grief and used it to complete nursing school all while taking care of her two daughters and stepchildren. Even through it all she would drop anything and everything to be there for anyone in need. As a caretaker, mother, wife, and friend, she always puts everyone first. She truly is a rare gem and deserves recognition. I am lucky to call her a friend and I know anyone who knows her would say the same. Please give Rachel the Sunshine Award.

Chelsie Duffield

