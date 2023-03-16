Sex offender to be released in Barron County

Douglas Wiseman
Douglas Wiseman(COURTESY: BARRON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is informing the public of a sex offender that it to be released in Barron County.

51-year-old Douglas Wiseman is set to be released on March 21, 2023.

According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, his previous 2019 conviction includes soliciting a child for prostitution, 2nd degree aggravated criminal sexual assault of a child. Wiseman has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts. He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

The media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office says Wiseman is set to live at 1832 29 ¾ Avenue. Conditions of supervision include no unsupervised contact with individuals under the age of 18, comply with electronic monitoring, and no contact with victim.

