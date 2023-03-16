Snow tapers later tonight with a blustery and cold finish to the work week

Widespread rain has been slowly exiting to the east and northeast this afternoon as our storm system begins traversing the badger state. With the trailing cold front passing through, winds are shifting out of the north and northwest, ushering in much colder air with a transition to wet snow expected across the area early tonight. Most places will remain under an inch in Western Wisconsin, with the highest totals staying well to the north and west. Cloudy skies will carry through the overnight hours as winds become sustained at 20-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible at times. As a result, low temperatures will drop into the mid and upper teens with patchy black ice possible as wet roadways freeze. A large upper low will settle into the Upper Midwest tomorrow, bringing more cloud cover and the chance for a few flurries. Strong, gusty winds will continue from the west and northwest as our pressure gradients remains tight between low pressure to the northeast and a high dropping into the Great Plains. Unfortunately, we won’t have much “luck” with respect to temperatures for St. Patrick’s Day as afternoon highs only rise into the low 20s.

Low pressure exits with clouds and a few lingering flurries Friday (WEAU)

Colder air sticks around as we start off the weekend with the upper low still in our vicinity to the east, while blustery winds persist from the northwest. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with a stray flurry or two possible, before skies clear out at night with abundant sunshine in store Sunday as high pressure moves south of Wisconsin. We will start to get on the backside of the high as it slides farther east during the day, resulting in breezy winds turning to the west-southwest with temperatures warming closer to normal in the mid-30s. On Monday, we’ll be welcoming astronomical Spring with a mix of sun and clouds as a front looks to park itself to our north. For now, things appear to be dry with temperatures hovering right around average in the low 40s. Clouds will thicken up Tuesday as the cold front sags a little further south with a weak low overhead. By mid-week, a large upper trough will carve out across the Western United States with our next weather system developing to the southwest. A few showers will be possible as moisture begins to increase with more rain chances into Thursday as temperatures stay near and slightly above average.

