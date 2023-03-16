Tomah Fire Department responds to structure fire Wednesday, no one hurt

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after a structure fire in Tomah Wednesday.

According to a social post via the Tomah Fire Department Facebook Page, Tomah Fire was dispatched at 4:36 p.m. on Wednesday to 519 Glendale Avenue for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival the three adult occupants had evacuated the single-family home. Fire crews made entry and knocked down the fire. 27 firefighters were on scene for about an hour.

The social post says no injuries were reported. The home sustained fire, smoke and water damage. Investigation shows the cause of the fire was due to a fireplace malfunction.

Assisting the Tomah Fire Department with the fire were Tomah Police Department, the Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Alliant Energy, WE Energies and the Monroe County 911 Communication Center.

