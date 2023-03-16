WAGNER TAILS: Theodore and Roxy

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE AND BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - You’ve heard of March Madness, but what about Meow Madness at the Eau Claire County Humane Association?

Theodore is a well-trained cat-lete who joined ECCHA’s team a few months ago. This six to seven-year-old can be found “on the court” in the cat colony room.

“The coaches” at ECCHA describe Theodore as a team player when it comes to the other cats. During round one of Meow Madness, Theodore’s adoption fee is 25 percent off.

Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

This dog arrived in Wisconsin from Texas with her own basketball team - five puppies! Roxy is possibly a terrier/heeler mix. She’s available for adoption through Little Red Barn Dog Rescue.

Caretakers describe Roxy as people friendly and well mannered. She also enjoys playing with the other doggy residents at LRBDR, and she loves belly rubs! All of Roxy’s puppies found loving homes, and now it’s her turn.

Click HERE for the adoption application.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Co. death investigation leads to six arrests
Jackson County death investigation leads to six arrests
Jail
Sheriff’s Office identifies woman found unresponsive in Eau Claire County Jail
Jonathon Jarocki
AD, teacher charged with sexual assault of a child appears in court
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts with Green Bay Packers wide receiver...
Aaron Rodgers: “My intention is to play for the New York Jets,” awaits Packers move
Emma Servais
Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office: Missing endangered teen found

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Theodore and Roxy
WAGNER TAILS: Halsey and Jafar
WAGNER TAILS: Halsey and Jafar
WAGNER TAILS: Halsey and Jafar
Dogs Save Lives fundraiser
Dogs Save Lives event raises money to train service dogs for veterans