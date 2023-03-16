WAGNER TAILS: Theodore and Roxy

EAU CLAIRE AND BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - You’ve heard of March Madness, but what about Meow Madness at the Eau Claire County Humane Association?

Theodore is a well-trained cat-lete who joined ECCHA’s team a few months ago. This six to seven-year-old can be found “on the court” in the cat colony room.

“The coaches” at ECCHA describe Theodore as a team player when it comes to the other cats. During round one of Meow Madness, Theodore’s adoption fee is 25 percent off.

Click HERE for the adoption application.

This dog arrived in Wisconsin from Texas with her own basketball team - five puppies! Roxy is possibly a terrier/heeler mix. She’s available for adoption through Little Red Barn Dog Rescue.

Caretakers describe Roxy as people friendly and well mannered. She also enjoys playing with the other doggy residents at LRBDR, and she loves belly rubs! All of Roxy’s puppies found loving homes, and now it’s her turn.

Click HERE for the adoption application.

