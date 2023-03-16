Work set to resume on pavement replacement, resurfacing project on I-94 in Eau Claire County

Traffic expected to be switched Tuesday to single lane in each direction on new westbound lanes
Traffic is expected to be switched Tuesday, March 21 between County E and just west of the WIS...
Traffic is expected to be switched Tuesday, March 21 between County E and just west of the WIS 312/County EE interchange to one lane in each direction, so the pavement can be replaced on I-94′s eastbound lanes. The traffic switch is weather dependent.(MGN Online)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION PRESS RELEASE) - Construction on a pavement replacement and resurfacing project on I-94 from just west of the WIS 312/County EE interchange to the Chippewa River Bridge northwest of WIS 37 in Eau Claire County is scheduled to resume Monday, March 20.

This segment of I-94 is showing signs of deterioration, and some of the pavement has reached the end of its service life. To address these, the WisDOT project will:

  • Remove and replace the existing eastbound I-94 pavement from WIS 312/County EE to County E. (The westbound pavement in this section was replaced in 2022.)
  • Mill and overlay the existing pavement on east- and westbound I-94 from County C to the Chippewa River Bridge.
  • Replace asphalt shoulders, shoulder rumble strips, guardrail and pavement marking from County E to County C.
  • Install high-tension median cable barrier from WIS 312/County EE to County TT.
  • Rehabilitate the I-94/WIS 312/County EE interchange by replacing the joints on the bridge, overlaying the deck with concrete and replacing the pavement on either side of the bridge and the ramps.

Traffic is expected to be switched Tuesday, March 21 between County E and just west of the WIS 312/County EE interchange to one lane in each direction, so the pavement can be replaced on I-94′s eastbound lanes. The traffic switch is weather dependent. Pavement replacement is to be completed by Memorial Day weekend. Then, motorists might encounter single-lane closures during off-peak travel hours.

Construction is scheduled for completion in late September.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region:

Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal. Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.

