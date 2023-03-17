1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County

Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and another is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County Friday.

According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on March 17, 2023 around 8:01 a.m. authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on US Highway 53-54-93, about .3 miles west of US Highway 54.

The media release says emergency personnel arrived and removed people from the vehicle. Investigation shows a truck was traveling east and crossed the center line, hitting an SUV head on.

According to the media release, the adult driver of the truck suffered severe injuries and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. The adult driver of the SUV and a 1-year-old passenger were also taken to an area hospital by ambulance. The adult driver of the SUV died due to the injuries they suffered. The 1-year-old was not reported to be hurt.

Assisting the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office with this crash were the Galesville Fire and Police Departments, Galesville First Responders and Tri-State Ambulance Service.

Authorities are not releasing names at this time.

