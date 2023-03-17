17th annual Wisconsin Spring Sport Show in Eau Claire runs this weekend

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 17th annual Wisconsin Spring Sport Show is back in Eau Claire this weekend.

The Show opened Friday and runs through Sunday at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center. The event features more than 150 booths, 20,000 square feet of outdoor equipment and more than $5,000 in prizes to be won.

Organizers say people come from around the world to be part of the show.

“We have vendors from the U.S., Canada, and we have four from South Africa, so we’ve got a lot of safari vendors here and everyone’s just excited to come into the Eau Claire community because they know we have a huge outdoor recreation population here. People want to get outside and do fun stuff,” Lisa Gill, Event Promoter, said.

The Sport Show runs until 8:00 p.m. Friday night. It’s back open Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Anyone age 11 and younger gets in free.

