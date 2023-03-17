3 people charged in connection to incident near La Crosse elementary school

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Three people are now facing charges after an incident near a La Crosse elementary school.

According to a media release from the City of La Crosse, on March 15, 2023 around 12:04 p.m., La Crosse Police received a call from Blessed Sacrament Elementary staff reference a possible threats call. Three people were seen in a vehicle driving past the playground yelling concerning statements at the students.

The media release from the City of La Crosse says student resource officers, investigators and patrol officers responded to the school for safety and security as well as the surrounding area to locate the vehicle. Students and staff were safely secured inside the school. An investigator found the suspect vehicle, and a traffic stop was conducted, resulting in the arrest of the three occupants.

Criminal complaints show the three occupants have been charged.

19-year-old Hunter Gundlach is charged with count 1: terrorist threats -PTAC, as a party to a crime, count 2: disorderly conduct -ptac, as a party to a crime, count 3: misdemeanor bail jumping -new crime, and count 4: misdemeanor bail jumping -new crime.

18-year-old Alex Pataska is charged with terrorist threats -PTAC, as a party to a crime, and count 2: disorderly conduct -PTAC, as a party to a crime.

19-year-old Brady Hove is charged with terrorist threats and disorderly conduct.

