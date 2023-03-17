Altoona man accused of possessing child pornography

A criminal complaint shows 26-year-old Cole Rajek of Altoona, Wis. is facing 12 charges of...
A criminal complaint shows 26-year-old Cole Rajek of Altoona, Wis. is facing 12 charges of possession of child pornography.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Altoona man accused of possessing child pornography.

A criminal complaint shows 26-year-old Cole Rajek of Altoona, Wis. is facing 12 charges of possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, on Sept. 12, 2022, an officer was assigned to investigate a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Cyber Tip was from Google and was for apparent child pornography.

Authorities were able to locate a home address and connected it to Rajek.

The criminal complaint says on Jan. 5, 2023, an officer spoke to Rajek. During the contact, Rajek admitted to possessing child pornographic images.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities seized a flash drive in Rajek’s bedroom as well as a phone containing several videos and photos of suspected child pornography.

