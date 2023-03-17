Chippewa Valley Irish Dancers perform for St. Patrick’s Day

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -For those looking for something to help get them in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit the Chippewa Valley Irish Dancers will be performing today.

Chippewa Valley Irish Dance is a Menomonie based group that teaches traditional Irish dance to everyone ages six and up. They offer classes for both beginner and more advanced dancers. Their performance today will be at the Mabel Tainter Theater in Menomonie at 7:30 p.m. for the St. Patty’s Day. Bash.

The head instructor says what’s fun about Irish dancing is that it stands out from other art forms.

“Irish dance is a truly unique art form in that it maintains its traditional nature while also evolving to embrace the times, so a lot of the moves that you will see are traditional moves they’ve been done over the years and kind of passed down, yet you’ll still find new moves being created,” Chippewa Valley Irish Dancer Owner and Head Instructor, Brenna Jasper, said.

Jasper said they welcome anyone who wants to give Irish dance a try.

The performance tonight is ticketed and you can find those tickets here.

