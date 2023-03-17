Eau Claire library to continue ‘Laundromat Libraries’ program with help of grant

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is awarded a $5,600 grant from the Women’s Giving Circle Fund of the Eau Claire Community Foundation intended to sustain the Eau Claire Laundromat Libraries program for a second year.

According to a media release from the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, this initiative increases access to children’s books in English, Spanish, and Hmong for families who visit seven participating laundromats throughout the Eau Claire community. Additionally, it connects families with information about early literacy and community resources geared to support children and their caregivers.

In 2022, the program offered 1,945 books via the Laundromat Libraries, with readers taking home 1,564, according to the media release.

The media release states, “The grant has allowed organizers to expand the program’s offerings, funding the installation of a “Family Read, Play, and Learn” space at Laundry Express on Golf Road. The new space includes child-sized seating, a magnetic white board with letter magnets, and a rotating collection of high-quality books children are welcome to take home and keep. Additional funds will be used to stock the six other Laundromat Libraries with diverse, well-curated books in multiple languages for children ages 0-8.”

Additional information about Eau Claire Laundromat Libraries is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.