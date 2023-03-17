McDonell survive thriller to advance to state title game

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The McDonell Macks will battle for their second ever state boys basketball title after defeating Fall River 66-62 in the Division 5 semifinal.

McDonell would fall behind early, trailing 21-10 at one point. But the Macks would rally to to cut the lead to 32-25 at the half.

In the second half, McDonell would swing the momentum, taking the lead early on and building a lead as large as eight points.

Fall River would rally late, taking a 60-58 lead off a Shavlik Schultz three pointer with a minute-fifty to play.

McDonell trailed 64-62 with twenty-eight seconds to play when Aidan Misfeldt hit a three to give the Macks the one point lead.

With three seconds left, Fall River forced a jump ball, giving them a chance to tie the game or take the lead.

On the ensuing inbound pass, Eddie Mittermeyer would steal the ball and hit two free throws to secure the 66-62 victory.

Canan Huss led the Macks in scoring with 21 points, Eddie Mittermeyer with 19 and Aidan Misfeldt added 12.

McDonell will face Newman Catholic in the Division 5 title game, Saturday at 11:05 am. The Macks last won a state title in 2016. This is their seventh trip to the state tournament since 2012.

