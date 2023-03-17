New Treasure Box opens at Boys & Girls Club in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There’s a new initiative to bring free mental health resources to the community called Treasure Boxes.

These boxes are filled with materials focusing on wellbeing. The first ever Treasure Box in Eau Claire opened Friday at the Boys and Girls Club - Lee & Mary Markquart Center on Oxford Avenue.

The project was started by a collaboration between the non-profit “Rewired and Real” and internet service provider TDS to help end the stigma around mental health and to help spread positivity in the community.

“We want them anywhere and everywhere where individuals of any age have a minute or more to really do something other than just being on a device where they can connect with themselves and others,” Kjersten Gerard, Rewired and Real Foundation, said.

More Treasure Boxes will be placed at the other Boys & Girls Club locations in the Chippewa Valley.

