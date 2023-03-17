Plea agreement reached for man charged with reckless homicide after overdose death

Trenton Wik
Trenton Wik(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A plea agreement is reached for a man charged with reckless homicide after an overdose death in Eau Claire County in April 2021.

35-year-old Trenton Wik, Wapun listed in court records as his address currently, is one of two people charged after a man died from a fentanyl overdose in Eau Claire. Investigators believe Wik sold Noah Beckstead fentanyl disguised as heroin. According to court documents, Wik considered the fentanyl he was selling to be “extremely potent”.

The victim reportedly took several drugs with Beckstead before injecting the drug purchased from Wik. Beckstead said when the victim became unresponsive, he tried to call 911 but his phone died. The victim was found dead in his car the next morning. An autopsy revealed he suffered from “acute fentanyl toxicity.”

An agreement has been reached. Wik pleads guilty to count 1: 1st degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs; Repeater. Repeater acknowledged. Wik pleads guilty to count 2: substantial battery-intend bodily harm; repeater. The remaining charges are dismissed and read in.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 13, 2023.

