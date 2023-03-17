Sparta man accused of disorderly conduct, resisting an officer

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A Sparta man is accused of disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing an officer.

According to a media release from the Sparta Police Department, on March 16 around 5:50 p.m. officers from the Sparta Police Department were called to 133 N Court Street for a report of a man kicking in a door to an apartment at that address. The man was identified as 34-year-old Jerrad Williams of Sparta. Officers arrived and found Williams inside the apartment.

The media release states, “Williams refused to cooperate with officers. Officers and a negotiator continued to communicate with Williams. Eventually Williams waws taken into custody after less lethal rounds were deployed.”

Williams was booked into the Monroe County Jail on the suspicion of two active warrants, bail jumping, disorderly conduct, and resisting/obstructing an officer.

Assisting the Sparta Police Department were the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and the Monroe County 911 Dispatch Center.

