Whitehall’s run ends in State Semifinals

By Justus Cleveland
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Making their first WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament since 1986, Whitehall didn’t have enough to get past a talented Onalaska Luther team as they fall in the semifinals 79-51.

The Norse were able to hang with the Knights early on in the first half, but Luther pulled away to take a 41-23 lead at the break.

In the second half, the Knights took over, going on a 15-0 scoring run early and getting the 79-51 victory.

Luther had a trio of scorers in double digits. Isaiah Schwichtenberg led the way with 19 points, while Logan Bahr and Kodi Miller threw in 16.

Whitehall was led in scoring by Seth Lambeck with 13, while Luke Beighley had 10.

Luther advances to Saturday’s state finals where they will face off against Kenosha St. Joseph, who defeated St. Mary Catholic 83-72. Eric Kenesie throwing in a record 50 points for St. Joseph.

Whitehall was making their first trip to state since 1986. Before that, they had last appeared in 1928.

The division four championship game is Saturday, around 12:45 following the division five title game.

