Wisconsin Secretary of State La Follette resigns; governor appoints Godlewski

(WEAU)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette resigned on Friday, three months into his 11th consecutive term in office.

Gov. Tony Evers appointed former Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, who ran for U.S. Senate last year but lost in the primary, to fill out the four-year term. Wisconsin’s secretary of state is not in charge of elections and has almost no official duties.

La Follette, 82, won reelection in November over a Republican who wanted to shift election duties to the office.

La Follette - a distant relative of “Fighting” Bob La Follette, a progressive governor and 1924 presidential candidate - was first elected secretary of state in 1974. After a failed try for lieutenant governor in 1978, he won the office in 1982 and has won reelection nine times.

Republicans have gradually stripped the office of almost all its duties and staff and relegated La Follette to a cramped office in the Capitol basement. However, since the 2020 presidential election, Republicans have been mulling shifting oversight of elections to the secretary of state. The office hasn’t played a role in Wisconsin elections since 1974.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sign posted on front door of Jacobson's Ace Hardware in Lake Wissota reading "if you see...
Owner of Jacobson’s Ace Hardware stores in the Chippewa Valley concerned with uptick of retail thefts in recent years
Douglas Wiseman
Sex offender to be released in Barron County
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Football fans react to Aaron Rodgers news
"She is PepsiCo" program
Eau Claire employee named winner of ‘She is PepsiCo’ program
At a BBS community Lions Camp in 2019, Ámbar Fernández Carrión poses for a picture with Dr....
Families with rare disease fight for coordinator laid off at Marshfield Clinic

Latest News

On Wednesday at a bill signing in Mitchell, the Governor took members of legislative leadership...
Noem spars with legislative leadership, threatens vetoes
The county courthouse for Mellette County in White River, South Dakota.
Judge rejects child abuse plea agreement for former SD State Senate candidate
Governor Kristi Noem vetoed legislation that would have updated South Dakota law around...
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking and currency regulation bill
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking regulation bill
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking regulation bill
Sen. Tammy Baldwin wants cow’s milk to be the only milk
Sen. Tammy Baldwin pushes for legislation that would require relabeling of plant-based milks following release of new FDA guidance 