Eau Claire Youth Cycling Inc. holds information session for interested middle and high schoolers

Program leaders with Eau Claire Youth Cycle Inc. and interested middle and high school students...
Program leaders with Eau Claire Youth Cycle Inc. and interested middle and high school students at Compass Bike Shop in Eau Claire, WI(Daniel Gomez)
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Youth Cycling Inc. held a drop-in session for middle and high school students interested in their mountain bike program.

The information session took place at Compass Bike Shop on Brackett Avenue.

Students going to school in Eau Claire and Altoona and their families were invited for the the three hour drop-in session where there was ice cream and program leaders ready to answer any questions the students and their families had.

The program itself takes youths mountain bike riding for four months, some of the time is spent training for mountain bike racing at the end of the program.

Jereme Rauckman is one of the organizers with the non-profit and said the program emphasizes the need for exercise and how mountain biking can help whip the youths into shape.

“Our goal is to get kids outside and get them active. Improve their fitness. Improve their skills. Improve their physical and mental health, through the sport of mountain biking.”

For those interested, click here to register. Open registration begins on April 1st.

