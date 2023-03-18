Gerber infant formula recalled due to possible contamination

Perrigo Company is recalling Gerber's Good Start Infant Formula because of possible contamination.(U.S. Food and Drug Administration via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - The maker of a popular powdered infant formula is voluntarily recalling one of its products.

Perrigo Company makes Gerber’s Good Start Infant Formula, and it announced a recall this week.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Perrigo is recalling some of its Gerber Good Start SoothePro powdered infant formula because it may be contaminated with bacteria.

The recalled formula was made between Jan. 2-18 and sold at retailers across the country.

The company says so far, no products have shown any signs of bacterial contamination, and no one has become sick. But Perrigo opted for the recall out of an abundance of caution.

Customers with the product should toss it out, and they can ask the company for a refund.

Consumers can request refunds for impacted products or find more information by contacting the Gerber Parent Resource Center at 1-800-777-7690.

