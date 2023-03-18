McDonell falls to Newman in state title game

The Macks finish runner-up in Division 5
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - It was a hard fought WIAA Division 5 Boys Basketball championship, but in the end Chippewa Falls McDonell didn’t have enough to overcome Wausau Newman, as they finish the season state runner-up with a 66-54 loss.

Newman got out to an early lead over McDonell and expanded it late in the first half, holding a 36-22 lead at the break.

In the second half, the Macks would make a run, cutting the Newman lead to just 46-44 with 8:13 left in the game, but McDonell couldn’t draw even as Newman was able to hold on for the twelve point win.

Canan Huss with a big game for the Macks in the loss, scoring 28 points, Eddie Mittermeyer added 17.

Conner Krach had 21 points to lead Newman and Mason Prey added 18 as well.

The Macks earned their appearance in the championship game after defeating Fall River 66-62 in Friday’s state semifinal.

For McDonell, this was their fourth state championship game appearance since 2016. The won the title back in that first appearance in 2016. This is their seventh overall trip to state.

The Macks finish their outstanding season with a record of 29-2.

