EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - McDonell Central Catholic rallied from down double digits to defeat Fall River 66-62 in the WIAA D5 Boys Basketball Semifinal. They will take on Newman Catholic in the D5 Championship.

Meanwhile, La Crosse Central drops a close matchup against Whitnall 53-52 on a foul at the buzzer.

