Unseasonably cold and windy to start the weekend with improvements on the horizon

Western Wisconsin was brought back to the reality of winter as temperatures stayed in the teens and low 20s today with strong, gusty winds from the northwest. Our weather will remain unchanged into tonight as a large upper low slowly drifts into the Great Lakes, while high pressure slides into the Great Plains. Meanwhile, a surface trough will build southward across Wisconsin overnight with scattered snow showers possible under cloudy skies. Only minor accumulations are expected with a trace up to an inch possible. Strong winds will prevail from the west and northwest, leading to wind chill values plummeting below zero with air temperatures forecast to bottom out in the low teens. Any improvements look to hold off as we kick off the weekend tomorrow with more clouds than sun in store and blustery northwest winds that could occasionally gust to 35 mph as our pressure gradient remains tight with low pressure to the east and high pressure situated to the west. Scattered flurries can’t be ruled out as a surface trough exits to the southeast, otherwise afternoon highs will stay well below average in the mid-20s with it feeling like we’re in the single digits and low teens above zero during the day.

A cold and blustery Saturday with scattered flurries as a surface trough exits (WEAU)

By tomorrow night, skies will gradually clear out as our high takes control across the Central Plains. As a result, plenty of sunshine can be expected into the day on Sunday with breezy winds turning to the west and southwest as we start to get behind high pressure. Temperatures will begin to moderate with most places reaching into the 30s to close out the weekend. Monday will feature a blend of sun and clouds with a cold front and weak low stalling out just north of the Chippewa Valley. As it looks right now, the boundary will then sag a little more to the south Tuesday with scattered rain and snow showers possible in the vicinity of the front as an upper-level shortwave trough works up from the southwest with added lift in the atmosphere. Confidence starts to decrease towards the middle and latter half of next week as long range forecast guidance disagrees on the timing of a large upper trough that looks to carve out along the west coast. As that happens, it appears that a storm system will be taking shape in the Rockies with uncertainty in its track as well as impacts. We will continue watching things over the weekend, but for now, anticipate an active setup around that timeframe. Temperatures through much of next week will remain seasonable in the 40s.

