The winter season wraps up with sunshine and milder air as spring is welcomed by seasonable weather

After starting out with cloud cover this morning, sunshine gradually increased this afternoon as a strong high pressure system began working into the Dakotas. Winds stayed quite blustery throughout the day with temperatures climbing through the 20s. Mainly clear skies will take us into tonight as our high builds southward across the Plains with breezy, but lighter winds from the west and northwest. This will create favorable conditions to cool rather quickly as overnight lows are forecast to bottom out in the single digits. Beautiful weather will finish out astronomical Winter tomorrow with abundant sunshine on tap as high pressure continues moving south of the state. We will start to get on the backside, allowing winds to shift out of the west and southwest while remaining breezy at 10-15 mph. That said, temperatures will warm much closer to average in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Plenty of sunshine in store Sunday with temperatures closer to average (WEAU)

Clouds will then begin to increase tomorrow night, out ahead of a weak low pressure system that will become situated along the Minnesota/Iowa state line Monday with its associated cold front stalling out over South-Central Wisconsin. There won’t be much forcing available to generate precipitation, so the start of astronomical Spring looks to stay dry with even some intervals of sunshine as temperatures climb to right around normal in the low 40s. On Tuesday, the boundary will still be stalled to our south while another storm system comes together in Eastern Colorado as it begins to track northeast during the day. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around with scattered rain and snow showers possible as the low draws closer. More in the way of widespread rain and snow looks to overspread Western Wisconsin Tuesday night as our weather-maker builds into the Upper Midwest. Temperatures are forecast to hover near and above freezing at night, so minimal snow accumulations are currently anticipated. As the low works through and to the northeast Wednesday, more showers are possible with breezy winds and highs back in the 40s. Looking ahead to later this week, forecast guidance continues to show a large upper trough digging out across the Western United States with a couple storm systems developing to our south. There is still uncertainty on what happens to the trough as it slides further east. A few more rain and snow showers can’t be ruled out Wednesday night into Thursday, but any appreciable precipitation currently looks to stay south of our area with dry weather now expected Friday. Seasonable temperatures will carry through the entire week as highs consistently stay in the low to mid-40s.

