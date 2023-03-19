Badgers knock off defending champs; Win seventh National Championship
Wisconsin tops No. 1 Ohio State 1-0 in Women’s Ice Hockey National Championship.
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (WMTV) - The Badgers are on top of the women’s hockey world once again.
Wisconsin beat top-ranked Ohio State 1-0 to clinch their third national title in four seasons, and seventh in program history.
The Badgers took control of the game early on, freshman Kirsten Simms scored 6:32 in the first period to give Wisconsin a 1-0 lead over the defending champions.
This was the first time all season that the Buckeyes were shutout in a game.
UW goaltender Cami Kronish had 31 saves.
Wisconsin finishes the season with a 29-10-2 overall record.
