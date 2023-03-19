Badgers knock off defending champs; Win seventh National Championship

Wisconsin tops No. 1 Ohio State 1-0 in Women’s Ice Hockey National Championship.
(NBC15)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (WMTV) - The Badgers are on top of the women’s hockey world once again.

Wisconsin beat top-ranked Ohio State 1-0 to clinch their third national title in four seasons, and seventh in program history.

The Badgers took control of the game early on, freshman Kirsten Simms scored 6:32 in the first period to give Wisconsin a 1-0 lead over the defending champions.

This was the first time all season that the Buckeyes were shutout in a game.

UW goaltender Cami Kronish had 31 saves.

Wisconsin finishes the season with a 29-10-2 overall record.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A criminal complaint shows 26-year-old Cole Rajek of Altoona, Wis. is facing 12 charges of...
Altoona man accused of possessing child pornography
According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on March 17, 2023...
1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County
Trenton Wik
Plea agreement reached for man charged with reckless homicide after overdose death
Recalled eye drops has caused serious infections, leading to lasting damage in some people.
CDC: Recalled eye drops linked to vision loss, eye removal, death
According to a media release from the City of La Crosse, on March 15, 2023 around 12:04 p.m.,...
3 people charged in connection to incident near La Crosse elementary school

Latest News

Wisconsin announces 2022 Hall of Fame Class
Wisconsin's Sam Stange (3) during the third period of an NCAA college hockey game against...
Wisconsin, Minnesota-Duluth hockey to scrimmage in Chippewa Falls
Barry Alvarez will work with Warren on College Football Playoff expansion, television and bowl...
Barry Alvarez to join Big Ten as special advisor
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks during a Big Ten NCAA college football media days...
Big Ten says schools will decide on COVID-19 protocols
Camp Randall Stadium (Source: UW Madison)
UW Athletics home events will be held at full capacity next season