The first week of spring brings seasonable weather with a few chances for precipitation

High pressure across the Southern Plains made for a beautiful last day of astronomical winter as we enjoyed abundant sunshine with temperatures climbing back near average in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Clear conditions will prevail into the first part of tonight, before clouds increase late as a weak low pressure system builds out of the Dakotas towards our neck of the woods. Winds will gradually diminish from the south and southwest overnight with low temperatures heading for the low 20s. The new work week will start off dry as the low becomes situated along the Minnesota/Iowa state line with an associated front developing across Southern Wisconsin and stalling out. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected with seasonable highs in the low 40s as we officially welcome spring at 4:24 pm CDT, when the spring equinox occurs.

Low and cold front stall just south/west of Western Wisconsin with seasonable weather to start off spring (WEAU)

By Tuesday, our next storm system will be coming together in the Central Plains as it takes a track northeast. Clouds will thicken up with chances for a few scattered rain and snow showers developing, especially in the afternoon. Winds will begin to pick up from the east with temperatures reaching up to around 40. As the low lifts up and through the Upper Midwest Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, moisture will increase further with widespread rain and snow overspreading Western Wisconsin. Areas south of I-94 are likely to see rain with wet snow showers mixing in at times as temperatures look to run a few degrees above freezing. Meanwhile along and north of the interstate, temperatures will be favorable to see a few inches of wet snow accumulations. A few lingering showers can’t be ruled out Wednesday, but things will start to quiet down as our weather-maker pulls away to the northeast with winds gradually shifting to the west. Clouds will stick around at night with yet another low pressure system developing south of the state into Thursday while an upper trough approaches from the west. The latest forecast guidance continues to have discrepancies on the placement of this system, but it does appear that we could see at least some rain and/or snow from it. By Friday and into the final weekend of March, high pressure looks to take over with intervals of clouds and sun as temperatures stay near and slightly above average in the 40s.

