One person hurt in Trempealeau Co. crash
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOWNSHIP OF ALBION, Wis. (WEAU) -The driver of a pickup truck is hurt after a crash Saturday night in the Township of Albion.
According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Highway 93 near Hansen Lane.
Deputies said their initial investigation shows the pickup truck was heading northbound on the highway when the driver lost control on a large patch of ice. That caused the truck to drive off the road and roll over.
At the time of the crash the driver was not wearing a seat belt. They were taken to the hospital with not life threatening injuries.
A 5-year-old was also in the truck. They were not hurt.
