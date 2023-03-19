One person hurt in Trempealeau Co. crash

TOWNSHIP OF ALBION, Wis. (WEAU) -The driver of a pickup truck is hurt after a crash Saturday night in the Township of Albion.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Highway 93 near Hansen Lane.

Deputies said their initial investigation shows the pickup truck was heading northbound on the highway when the driver lost control on a large patch of ice. That caused the truck to drive off the road and roll over.

At the time of the crash the driver was not wearing a seat belt. They were taken to the hospital with not life threatening injuries.

A 5-year-old was also in the truck. They were not hurt.

