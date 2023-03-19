Portion of US Hwy 53/157 closed Sunday due to crash

A portion of US Highway 53 and 157 near Onalaska is temporarily closed because of a crash.
By WEAU staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LA CROSSE CO., Wis. (WEAU) - US Highway 53 and 157 near Onalaska is temporarily closed Sunday afternoon because of a crash.

According to the Onalaska Police Department, the closure goes from Main Street to I-90. This closure is expected to last for several hours.

Police said the westbound I-90 offramp to Highway 53/157 is also closed at this time.

While first responders work to clear the crash, they are asking drivers to take an alternate route.

