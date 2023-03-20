The 1st Chippewa Valley Burger Week features 20 restaurants

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -There is nothing more American than a good burger and there’s nothing more Eau Claire than dedicating a week to celebrating burgers.

For the first time, Volume One and the Wisconsin Beef Council have declared this week Chippewa Valley Burger Week. Starting Friday, March 17. and running through Saturday, March 26. Chippewa Valley restaurants offered discounts on signature burgers. The discounts and types of burgers varied with each restaurant. Volume One Event Coordinator, Joann Martin, said it is a good way for people to try out new restaurants.

“I think it’s fun to celebrate everyday things like a burger,” Martin said. “Everyone loves a burger and when you go out to eat with friends, or just stopping by a place and are like yeah I would like a burger, but dedicating a week to it just makes it more fun.”

Court N House, 44 North, and The Informalist, are just few restaurants will be participating. You can find a full list of burger week participants here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A criminal complaint shows 26-year-old Cole Rajek of Altoona, Wis. is facing 12 charges of...
Altoona man accused of possessing child pornography
According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on March 17, 2023...
1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County
Trenton Wik
Plea agreement reached for man charged with reckless homicide after overdose death
Recalled eye drops has caused serious infections, leading to lasting damage in some people.
CDC: Recalled eye drops linked to vision loss, eye removal, death
According to a media release from the City of La Crosse, on March 15, 2023 around 12:04 p.m.,...
3 people charged in connection to incident near La Crosse elementary school

Latest News

boiga
Chippewa Valley Burger Week (3)
boiga
Chippewa Valley Burger Week (2)
ag
Ag Chat with Kristin Smith 3/20/2023
burger
Chippewa Valley Burger Week (1)