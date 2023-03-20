The 1st Chippewa Valley Burger Week features 20 restaurants

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -There is nothing more American than a good burger and there’s nothing more Eau Claire than dedicating a week to celebrating burgers.

For the first time, Volume One and the Wisconsin Beef Council have declared this week Chippewa Valley Burger Week. Starting Friday, March 17. and running through Saturday, March 26. Chippewa Valley restaurants offered discounts on signature burgers. The discounts and types of burgers varied with each restaurant. Volume One Event Coordinator, Joann Martin, said it is a good way for people to try out new restaurants.

“I think it’s fun to celebrate everyday things like a burger,” Martin said. “Everyone loves a burger and when you go out to eat with friends, or just stopping by a place and are like yeah I would like a burger, but dedicating a week to it just makes it more fun.”

Court N House, 44 North, and The Informalist, are just few restaurants will be participating. You can find a full list of burger week participants here.

