Chippewa Falls PD: winter parking enforcement officially lifted Monday

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Winter parking enforcement in Chippewa Falls is lifted as of Monday.

A social post via the Chippewa Falls Police Department states, “Winter Parking has ENDED!! With zero snow in the forecast and the warm temperatures, the winter parking enforcement has officially been lifted. You may park on the streets as normal. Please remember all other parking restrictions within the city have remained unchanged. Refer to Chippewa Falls City Ordinance 7.09 for any parking restrictions. https://www.chippewafalls-wi.gov/about-us/city-ordinances Thanks!”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.