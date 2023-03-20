A Chippewa Valley composer prepares to debut musical comedy about ghosts

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An old country club, elegant couples from the 1920s, and ghosts will all be featured in the original musical comedy, “The Ghosts of Lone Oak.”

Chippewa Valley composer, Jerry Way, has written the script and songs, for a musical comedy debuted Thursday, March 23. at 7:30 p.m. and running through Sunday, March 26. at 2 p.m. at the Heyde Center for Arts in Chippewa Falls. Way directed the Wayward Players in the show alongside his wife, Carol Way.

“The Ghosts of Lone Oak,” is about an old country club called Lone Oak that is haunted by the ghosts of two couples. With the Loan Oak facing hardships both the ghost and the guests that inhabit it are searching for a way to save their beloved country club.

This musical comedy offered regular shows on Thursday, March 23. and Friday March 24. at 7:3o p.m. It will also offered a dinner show on Saturday, March 25. with a cash bar at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., and the show at 7:30 p.m. The final performance was a matinee on Sunday, March 26. at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the regular shows cost $17 for adults, $16 dollars for seniors, and $8 for youth. Dinner show tickets cost $36 dollars for adults, $35 for seniors, and $28 for youth. Tickets can be purchased here.

