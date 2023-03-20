Crews respond to fire at Banbury Place

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

A Chippewa Valley business filled with smoke late Sunday night.

The Eau Claire Fire Department says crews were called to Banbury Place on Wisconsin Street shortly after 8:30 p.m.

At the scene, they found a fire inside the exhaust system near the American Phoenix business. That chimney system extends 5 stories high, from the first floor of the building to the rooftop.

Firefighters saw flames on the first floor manufacturing area and on the rooftop penthouse, but were able to put them out and check each level of the building. All employees were accounted with help from the Eau Claire Police Department and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.