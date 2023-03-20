Customs finds giant snails alive in traveler’s suitcase

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a...
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a suitcase owned by a traveler from Ghana.(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It almost looks like a plate of escargot, but it’s a potentially dangerous discovery at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a suitcase owned by a traveler from Ghana.

The snails are deemed a “prohibited organism” by U.S. officials since they can cause harm to humans and the environment if they are set free.

Some of these African snails can grow up to 8 inches long and carry a parasite that may lead to meningitis.

However, some people do still eat snails, and others even have them as pets.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A criminal complaint shows 26-year-old Cole Rajek of Altoona, Wis. is facing 12 charges of...
Altoona man accused of possessing child pornography
According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on March 17, 2023...
1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County
Trenton Wik
Plea agreement reached for man charged with reckless homicide after overdose death
Recalled eye drops has caused serious infections, leading to lasting damage in some people.
CDC: Recalled eye drops linked to vision loss, eye removal, death
According to a media release from the City of La Crosse, on March 15, 2023 around 12:04 p.m.,...
3 people charged in connection to incident near La Crosse elementary school

Latest News

A disabled military veteran shared his therapy ducks with seniors in an assisted living center...
Veteran brings therapy ducks to senior center
boiga
Chippewa Valley Burger Week (3)
boiga
Chippewa Valley Burger Week (2)
FILE - New Hampshire Attorney General Michael Delaney speaks about drug abuse issues in...
Biden’s appeals court nominee faces rare Democratic scrutiny