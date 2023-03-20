Drive thru-absentee voting begins Tuesday for Eau Claire residents

Eau Claire Drive-Thru Voting
Eau Claire Drive-Thru Voting(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Drive thru-absentee voting begins Tuesday, March 21, 2023 for Eau Claire residents.

A social post via the City of Eau Claire - Government Facebook Page states, “TOMORROW: Drive-Thru Absentee Voting for *City of Eau Claire residents* will be available weekdays beginning tomorrow in the parking lot of City Hall at 203 S. Farwell Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enter from Dewey Street only. Those who wish to use this service can: register to vote if needed, request/complete/return an absentee ballot, and voters casting an Absentee ballot for the April 4 spring election may *personally* return their ballot in the drive-thru. For more information visit: EauClaireWI.gov/Elections No vehicle needed to use this service. For City of Eau Claire residents only.”

