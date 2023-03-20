Sheriff’s Office identifies person dead after 2-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County

By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died after a two-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County.

The person is identified as 64-year-old Jeannie Furlin of Trempealeau.

According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on March 17, 2023 around 8:01 a.m. authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on US Highway 53-54-93, about .3 miles west of US Highway 54.

The media release says emergency personnel arrived and removed people from the vehicle. Investigation shows a truck was traveling east and crossed the center line, hitting an SUV head on.

According to the media release, the adult driver of the truck suffered severe injuries and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. The adult driver of the SUV and a 1-year-old passenger were also taken to an area hospital by ambulance. The adult driver of the SUV died due to the injuries they suffered. The 1-year-old was not reported to be hurt.

